UTEP scores Senior Day sweep of Charlotte 77-62; Kansas next

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - If Sunday was the last time we see Bryson Williams on the floor at the Haskins Center, he certainly went out in a way emblematic of his Miner career.

Williams poured in 23 points on his Senior Day, and Souley Boum the same scoring total as UTEP thrashed Charlotte 77-62 to earn a weekend sweep of the 49ers.

UTEP honored both Eric Vila and Williams prior to tipoff, and with family members unable to attend due to COVID-19, the team played touching messages on the video board from those who could not attend.

There is a high possibility that today was the last time Williams plays at the Haskins Center. The star forward does have the option to return to school next year per the NCAA's blanket waiver this season, but has said he has not made a decision whether or not he will return.

The Miners led 37-30 at the break, after going without trailing the entire first half.



The momentum carried into the second half as well, as UTEP began the second half on a 28-3 run.

Make it four straight wins for UTEP, as they are playing with some serious confidence on the eve of March.

With the sweep of Charlotte, UTEP jumps Rice in the C-USA West as they gain a little ground towards a better seed in the conference tournament.



Next up, the Miners will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to tangle with the mighty Jayhawks this Thursday night as a final game before the conference tournament next week.

Kansas just dealt #2 Baylor their first loss of the season, but UTEP will head to Allen Fieldhouse with a good deal of confidence. Tipoff is set for 6pm MT.