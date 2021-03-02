UTEP women’s golf finishes 8th at GCU Invitational

UTEP

PHOENIX, Arizona - The UTEP Women’s Golf team wrapped up the final round of action at the GCU Spring Invitational with the Miners finishing 8th as a team on Tuesday at the GCU Championship Course in Phoenix, Arizona.

UTEP opened play on Monday with a first-round team total of 301 to finish the morning tied for fifth.

In the second round on Monday afternoon, the Miners posted their best round of the tournament with a team total of 299 (+11) to close out the day.

UTEP closed out play in the season-opening tournament on Tuesday morning by shooting 311 as a team to finish eighth out of 15 teams.

The Miners finished with a three-round team total of 911 (301-299-311).

Audrey Haddad led the Miners in the event after ending the tournament in a tie for 12th place after shooting 72-73-75 for a three-round total of 220 (+4).

Sophie Delfosse shot 223 (75-72-76; +7) over the course of the two-day tournament to finish tied for 22nd individually.

Freshman Daniela Chipchase opened the weekend by shooting 74 (+2) before following up with scores of 78 and 80 (232; +16) to finish in the top 50 individuals in a tie for 45th place.

UTEP senior Taylor Stone finished the event with a three-round total of 239 (80-78-81; +23), while Andrea Ostos also recorded a final score of 239 (83-76-80) to tie for 66th individually.

Grand Canyon defended its title by taking home the team title at this year’s invitational after finishing 2-over as a team.

The Miners return to action on March 15-16 when the team travels to Houston to compete in the HBU Husky Invitational.