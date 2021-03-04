Free tickets now available for UTEP football spring game

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Miner fans can now claim free tickets to the 2021 UTEP Spring Game, which is set for 7 p.m. MT on Friday, April 9 in the Sun Bowl.

The 2021 Spring Game is a free event open to the public, but all attendees will be required to claim a ticket beforehand to attend.

Tickets will be distributed in order to ensure fans are seated socially distanced.

Fans will be required to wear a face mask while on the UTEP campus and in the Sun Bowl.

Free tickets to the spring game can be claimed online at www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

The Miners hit the ground running this week with the start of spring football practice as the team prepares for the 2021 Spring Game in five weeks.

UTEP fans will have the opportunity to get a first glimpse of the 2021 Miners under the direction of new offensive and defensive coordinators, Dave Warner and Bradley Dale Peveto.

All fans in attendance will not only get to see the 2021 Miners in action for the first time since September, but they will also have the opportunity to tour the new Sun Bowl premium seating and hospitality areas.

Individuals who have premium seating will be able to sit in their actual seat location.

The Miner Athletic Club will be contacting premium seat holders separately to arrange tickets.