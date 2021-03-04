UTEP falls in closing seconds to #13 Kansas, 67-62

UTEP

LAWRENCE, Kansas - The UTEP Miners came close to pulling off a monumental upset against #13 Kansas Thursday night in Lawrence, Kansas.

However, close doesn't translate to a win.

Despite leading the majority of the game, UTEP fell to the Jayhawks in the closing seconds by a final score of 67-62.

UTEP dominated the first half going into halftime with a 34-20 lead.

Even in the opening minutes of the second half, UTEP continued to control the game leading by as much as 15 points.

The Jayhawks though would tighten up their defense and force UTEP to turn the ball over.

Kansas scored 16 points off of turnovers in the second half.

The Jayhawks only lead of the game came with less than 30 seconds left in the contest.

With the score tied at 62, Kansas' Marcus Garrett would hit a layup in the paint to put the Jayhawks in front 64-62.

UTEP had 22 seconds left on the clock to get a shot off, but UTEP's Souley Boum would lose control of the ball as he tried to run his way up the court.

The ball would go out of bounds and Kansas would regain possession.

UTEP would be forced to foul sending Kansas to the free throw line where they would hit their free throws to secure the victory.

It was a heartbreaking way for the Miners to lose, but there is still plenty they can take away from the loss.

UTEP's overall record now stands at 12-11, 8-8 in C-USA play.

Miners will now rest up until the start of the C-USA Tournament that begins next Wednesday in Frisco, TX.