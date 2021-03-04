UTEP’s Haddad earns C-USA women’s Golfer of the Week

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s Audrey Haddad has been named the Conference USA Women’s Golfer of the Week following her performance for the Miners at this week’s GCU Spring Invitational.

This marks the first C-USA Golfer of the Week honor of Haddad’s career.

Haddad, a senior on this year’s team, shot 4-over par in the Miners’ season-opening tournament to lead the team and finish tied for 12th among over 80 individuals at the GCU Spring Invitational.

Haddad opened the season by shooting even par (72) and 1-over (73) on day one of the tournament before closing out the event with a score of 75 (+3) on Tuesday.

It marked the second time in Haddad’s career that she was UTEP’s top finisher in a tournament.

Her score of 72 in the first round tied for the lowest round by a Miner during the tournament.

UTEP placed eighth out of 15 teams competing in Phoenix.

Haddad and the Miners will be back in action on March 15-16 when the team travels to Houston to compete in the HBU Husky Invitational.

