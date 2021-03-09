UTEP softball cancels seven games due to Covid-19 cases

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP softball team will not participate in this weekend’s Lopes Up Classic in Phoenix, Ariz., due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program and subsequent contact tracing.

The Miners would have played a total of five games in the event versus Northern Illinois, Grand Canyon and Baylor Friday through Sunday (March 12-14).

UTEP’s games at Arizona State, scheduled for Monday (March 15) and Tuesday (March 16), have also been canceled.

The Miners’ next scheduled contest is at Texas Tech on March 19.