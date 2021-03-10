UTEP women prepare for Conference USA Tournament

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It's been a fun ride so far for the UTEP women's basketball team.

The Miners had a successful run through their conference schedule ending the season with a 13-5 C-USA record, 16-7 overall.

Now it's tournament time, and the Miners are ready to run the table and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

UTEP enters the C-USA Tournament as a number two seed and will have a first round bye.

The Miners will face Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Thursday in the quarterfinals of the tournament at 1:30 p.m. MT.

FAU defeated the University of Alabama Birmingham, 72-66 in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.

The Miners and the FAU Owls are very familiar with one another.

The two teams split a pair of games back in February with the Owls defeating the Miners in game one, 67-62, and the Miners then returning the favor the following day, beating the Owls, 92-62.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP's head coach Kevin Baker about his team's mentality headed into the Conference USA Tournament this week.