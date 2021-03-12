UTEP men’s golf coach Derek Plucienski discusses goals for 2021 season

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 is the official home of the UTEP Miners, and we're committed to bringing you complete coverage of all UTEP sports.

This week, we hear from the coach of the UTEP men's golf team, Derek Plucienski.

It's his first season as the coach of the Miners.

Plucienski had a tough job as soon as he landed the coaching position at UTEP.

Hired in November of 2020, Plucienski had to deal with the all the uncertainties surrounding Covid-19, and getting to know his players virtually instead of in person.

However, Plucienski has some big goals in mind as he enters his first season with the Miners.