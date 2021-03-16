UTEP’S Souley Boum & Bryson Williams named to NABC All-District Team

UTEP

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – UTEP men’s basketball’s Souley Boum and Bryson Williams have been named National Association of Basketball Coaches second-team All-District 11, as announced by the NABC on Tuesday.

Boum led UTEP in scoring (18.8 ppg), while ranking third in Conference USA. Boum averaged the most points by a Miner since the 2010-11 season when Randy Culpepper averaged 19.3 points per game.

The Oakland, Calif., product ranked fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (38.7) and sixth in 3-point field goals per game (2.5).

The junior guard led C-USA in free throws made (130) and attempts (160). Boum ranks 10th nationally in free throws made and 14th in attempts.

Boum recorded a pair of double-doubles this season.

The first came on career highs in points (34) and assists (11) on Dec. 5.

He was the first Miner since Dominic Artis in 2017 to record a double-double on points and assists. Boum’s second double-double of the season came during a win against LA Tech on 24 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

Boum drained a career-high six 3-pointers in a victory against Charlotte on Feb. 28.

Williams led UTEP and ranked third in C-USA on a career-best in rebounding (7.4 rpg).

The product of Fresno, Calif., averaged 15.1 points per game, while his 48.1 field goal percentage ranked fourth in conference.

Williams ranked fifth in the league in free-throw shooting (83.6 percent).

The senior forward recorded five double-doubles on the season.

Overall at UTEP, Williams registered 10 double-doubles, and 15 during his collegiate career.

Williams recently posted back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his UTEP career.

The redshirt senior tallied a career-high 14 rebounds with 23 points in a win against Charlotte on Feb. 28.

Williams followed that performance with a 23-point, 13-rebound effort at no. 13/14 Kansas on March 4.

For Williams, it’s his second time being named to the team after earning a first-team spot last season, while it’s Boum’s first NABC All-District honor. It’s also the first time since 2010 (Derrick Caracter – first team, Culpepper – second team) that a pair of Miners made the team.