Despite early setbacks, UTEP tennis coach looking forward to successful season

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP tennis team has had to overcome some obstacles early in their season.

A few weeks back there was a positive Covid-19 case within the team that forced the shutdown of the program for almost a week.

Now the Miners are ready to get back onto the tennis court.

UTEP tennis coach Ivan Fernandez spoke with ABC-7 about the start of the tennis season and what he hopes to accomplish in 2021

The UTEP tennis team (1-4) will play host to UTPB (3-6) at 12 p.m. MT Saturday.

The Miners are in search of their second victory in the past three matches.

“We are very excited to be back in action on Saturday,” UTEP head coach Ivan Fernandez said. “We have been working hard to get ready for this second half of the season. We are looking to continue to improve with every match we play.”

Erandi Martinez has been the top performer on the squad, boasting a record of 3-1 in singles play. She is 2-1 at No. 2 singles and 1-0 at the third position.

In doubles action the tandem of Thássane Abrahim and Veronka Lebisova has set the tone with an undefeated record of 3-0 thus far.

Lyric Bonilla and Kathleen Percegona have also been successful by compiling a record of 2-1.

The match kicks off the second half of the schedule for the Orange and Blue. Seven matches, including Saturday’s, remain on the docket to help prepare UTEP for the 2021 Conference USA Championships.

Five of those seven will be at the El Paso Tennis Club.