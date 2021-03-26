UTEP soccer game at UTSA postponed following positive Covid-19 tests

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s upcoming soccer game at UT-San Antonio, originally scheduled for Saturday (March 27) in San Antonio, has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Miners’ program.

Both institutions, along with Conference USA, will work together to reschedule the contest for later this season at a date to be announced.

The Miners are currently 3-4-1 overall on the season, 2-1-0 in C-USA play.

UTEP is coming off a 5-0 loss at Oklahoma State last Saturday.

Their next scheduled match is Friday, April 2 against North Texas at home.

