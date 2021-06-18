UTEP athletics announces 100% capacity for 2021-22

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - All UTEP Athletics sporting events for the 2021-22 season will return to 100 percent capacity, Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Friday.

“We are excited to announce full capacity at our events for the upcoming year,” Senter said. “We will continue to prioritize health and safety while ensuring our venues are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Miners take care of Miners and we want everyone who attends a UTEP game to feel safe. Our previous COVID-19 protocols taught us a great deal and have put us in a position to return to full capacity. Moving forward, we will continue to work with our campus partners and follow all recommended requirements as outlined by the authorities.”

On May 20, UTEP President Heather Wilson, in accordance with the Executive Order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announced that face coverings would no longer be required on the UTEP campus, including all indoor and outdoor spaces.

For those who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We can’t wait to welcome Miner Nation back to create a home field advantage for our coaches and student-athletes, while we also realize how excited our fans are to see the Miners play in person in 2021,” Senter continued. “I’d like to thank our fans for their patience and support throughout the past year and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone come August.”

In addition to allowing full attendance for games, tailgating on UTEP football game days will also return. Fans are encouraged to review the updated parking and tailgating map.

UTEP’s fall sports will return to competition in mid-August with the most up-to-date schedules available for fans to access on UTEPMiners.com.

The UTEP Football home opener versus Bethune-Cookman is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Sun Bowl and will kick off at 7 p.m. MT. All eight of the Miners' Conference USA games will be available on ESPN Networks, while UTEP's non-conference matchup at Boise State will be televised on FS1.

The 2021 UTEP Football season opens on Saturday, Aug. 28 with the “Battle of I-10” versus NM State in Las Cruces.

New season tickets are now officially on sale for the upcoming football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and soccer seasons.

For additional questions and information, individuals can call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or stop by in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.