UTEP MBB announces 2021-22 Conference USA Slate

EL PASO, Texas - Conference USA men’s hoops have returned to traditional league play, as the 2021-22 UTEP men’s basketball 18-game league schedule was released on Thursday.

The league slate will feature six home-and-home series after moving away from Bonus Play a few years back, and playing back-to-back nights a season ago.

UTEP will take on its six C-USA West Division foes LA Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB and UTSA twice.

The Miners will also face East Division teams Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee and ODU.

“Conference USA is a tough and competitive league. This league has tremendous players and great coaches,” first-year UTEP Head Coach Joe Golding said. “We have the upmost respect for every program is this league. We are excited about going back to traditional scheduling and competing in divisions. We look forward to having our fans back in the Haskins Center and making it the toughest place to play in the league!”

UTEP will open C-USA action on the road at UAB on Thursday, Dec. 30, and at Middle Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

The Miners’ home opener in league play comes against LA Tech on Thursday, Jan. 6 and will then host Southern Miss on Jan. 8.

The remaining home games are against UTSA (Jan. 30), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 27), FIU (Jan. 29), and Marshall (Sunday, Feb. 13), while UTEP will conclude the regular season with three consecutive home contests against UAB (Feb. 26), Rice (March 3) and North Texas (March 5).

The remaining road games are at Charlotte (Jan. 13), ODU (Jan. 15), UTSA (Jan. 23), North Texas (Feb. 3), Rice (Feb. 5), LA Tech (Feb. 17) and Southern Miss (Feb. 19).

UTEP will have a pair of byes on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24.

The 2022 C-USA Tournament has not been officially announced yet, but will be held at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Game times, and streaming/television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The nonconference portion of the schedule is still being finalized.

Returning for the Miners is the team’s leading scorer Souley Boum. The Oakland, Calif., product averaged 18.8 points per game, while ranking third in the league.

Boum was named to the All-C-USA third team after leading the conference in made free throws (130). He also ranked eighth in free-throw shooting percentage (81.2).

Also returning is the team’s leading assists leader Jamal Bieniemy.

The 6-5 point guard dished out 4.0 dimes per game, ranking sixth in C-USA.

The strong backcourt also features returnees Christian Agnew (6.1 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Tydus Verhoeven is also making his return to the Sun City in the frontcourt.

The 6-9 forward led the Miners is field goal percentage (62.7), offensive boards (47) and blocked shots (21).

Since Golding’s hire, the Miners have signed four new players – junior college transfers Bonke Maring (Blinn College) and Jorell Saterfield (Ranger College), freshman point guard from France Kezza Giffa, and Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley.

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can purchase UTEP men’s basketball season tickets by calling the Eisenberg Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For current season ticket holders, the renewal deadline is July 16.