EL PASO, Texas - One of the most decorated sprinters in UTEP history is now taking his speed to the biggest stage in all of track & field.

Sean Bailey, who just finished his UTEP career last month at the NCAA National Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Or., will represent his home Jamaica at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics later this month.

A native of Spanish Town, Jamaica, Bailey will run as a member of his home country's 4x400m relay team.

A 2021 NCAA Second Team All-American, Bailey competed in the 400m finals at nationals, becoming the first Miner to qualify for the event since 1983.

Unfortunately for Bailey, a hamstring injury off the starting line knocked him from the final.

Bailey has a wealth of experience in 4x4000m relay with UTEP, as his relay team won the gold medal at the 2020 Conference USA Outdoor and Indoor Championships.

Now, he'll race as a member of a new relay team with Jamaica.

If he needs advice on sprinting in the Olympics, Bailey can rely on his older sister Veronica Campbell-Brown. Campbell-Brown is a three-time gold medalist for Jamaica, in both the 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2004 Olympics (Athens) and the 200m at the 2008 Olympics (Beijing).

Internally at UTEP, Bailey was also award the 2020-21 Golden Pick Male Student Athlete of the Year Award given to the school's top performing student-athlete regardless of sport.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, begin on July 23, 2021.