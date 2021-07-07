UTEP athletics set to hold giving week, “Paydirt’s Rally” Aug. 6 to 13

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Athletics will hold a week-long auction and fundraiser dubbed “Paydirt’s Rally” from Aug. 6 to 13 where fans can unite in support of Miner student-athletes through a variety of activities.

Paydirt’s Rally – sponsored by KVIA ABC-7, Brian Burds Home Selling Team, Enterprise Car Sales, The Garick Group, Inc., Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q, Chick’nCone and former UTEP football player Quintin Demps (Class of 2007) – will include an online auction for Miner fans, student-athlete skills challenges and philanthropic donations to support UTEP Athletics.

The goal of this fundraiser is to raise $150k. Fans are encouraged to continually check www.PaydirtsRally.com to see how the Pick Thermometer progresses.

“We are very excited to launch Paydirt’s Rally this year,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Everyone has experienced a lot of challenges, both personally and professionally, these past 18 months. I know that our Miner Student-Athletes love a challenge. This exciting event will challenge our athletes and showcase their extraordinary abilities and skills while raising much-needed scholarship support for this coming year. It’s easy to participate, and ‘Every Person Makes A Difference’ or EPMAD!”

The funds raised through Paydirt’s Rally will directly benefit Miner student-athletes, providing scholarship support.

The week-long event begins on Friday, Aug. 6 and culminates with a live televised event at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 thanks to the department’s partnership with KVIA ABC-7.

The event will be broadcast on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW and will also be streamed on www.kvia.com.

“ABC-7 and our sister station the El Paso-Las Cruces CW are excited to partner with UTEP Athletics in support of Paydirt’s Rally,” KVIA-TV General Manager Kevin Lovell said. “We’ll have live coverage of various skills challenges in select newscasts the week of the Rally. Paydirt’s Rally itself promises to be fascinating TV and unlike other productions Miner fans have seen in the past. Go Miners!”

ONLINE AUCTION:

The Paydirt’s Rally online auction will feature numerous unique, exclusive items offered over the course of the week. Bids will begin on Friday, Aug. 6 and will close Friday, Aug. 13.

Several of the exciting items up for auction include: Dallas Cowboys’ tickets, Las Vegas Raiders’ tickets, El Paso Chihuahuas’ Suite, Lajitas Golf Resort Package, Sierra Grande – A Ted Turner Resort Package, and many other exclusive, high-end packages.

Visit www.PaydirtsRally.com to start bidding on Aug. 6!

STUDENT-ATHLETE SKILLS CHALLENGE FUNDRAISER:

UTEP student-athletes across a variety of programs will be participating in a wide-ranging list of activities in the skills challenges from Aug. 10 to 13. Depending on the event, the student-athlete will receive points for each successful accomplishment. Donors will have the opportunity to pledge monetary support toward the campaign on a per-point basis.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. to KVIA ABC-7 during the Sports Segment – UTEP Football Challenge sponsored by Chick’nCone. How many 225 pound reps can UTEP football senior wide receiver Justin Garrett bench press? Points will be based on the number of successful reps completed. Example: 18 reps equals 18 points.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. to KVIA ABC-7 during the Sports Segment – UTEP Volleyball Challenge Sponsored by The Garick Group Inc. How many kills can the UTEP volleyball team place within specified areas within 70 seconds? There will be three different areas. Each area is worth one point. Example: 18 successful kills equals 18 points.

Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. to KVIA ABC-7 during the Sports Segment – UTEP Soccer Team Challenge sponsored by Enterprise Car Sales. How accurate is the UTEP soccer team on penalty kicks within 70 seconds? There will be five different penalty kick targets. Each target will be worth one point. Example: 10 successful target hits equals 10 points.

Skills Challenge Fundraiser for live event on the El Paso Las Cruces CW: The challenges below will be aired during the actual finale event on Aug. 13 from 7-8 p.m.

Gavin Hardison Challenge Sponsored by former UTEP football player Quintin Demps. How far can UTEP football sophomore quarterback Gavin Hardison throw a football? Hardison will receive three attempts, taking the best throw out of the three, with distance measured by yards in the air. Example: 63 yards equals 63 points.

Alianza Darley Challenge. How high can UTEP volleyball junior outside hitter Alianza Darley jump? Darley will receive three attempts, taking the best jump out of the three, with height measured in feet and inches. Example: 10’6” equals 10.6 points.

Deion Hankins Challenge Sponsored by Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q. How fast can UTEP football freshman running back Deion Hankins sprint 40 yards? Hankins will receive two attempts, taking the best time out of the two, points are awarded by 60 seconds minus his sprint time. Example: a time of 4.52 seconds equals 55.48 points (60-4.52).

Emily Parrot Challenge. How far can UTEP soccer sophomore goalkeeper Emily Parrot kick a field goal? Parrott will receive three attempts to successfully kick a field goal. Points are based on the distance of the field goal, measured in yards. Example: 35 yard field goal equals 35 points.

Katia Gallegos and Souley Boum Challenge. How many 3-pointers can UTEP women’s basketball sophomore guard Katia Gallegos and UTEP men’s basketball junior guard Souley Boum each hit? Each will receive 25 attempts in 70 seconds and will be measured in number of made baskets. Example: 13 made baskets equals 13 points.

Fans can go to www.PaydirtsRally.com and start making their pledges today!

PHILANTHROPIC:

Miner fans and supporters will also be able to simply make philanthropic, tax-deductible donations in support of the Miner Athletic Club Scholarship Fund throughout the week. Scholarships for UTEP student-athletes remain the largest annual expense incurred by the athletic department.

Each year, the UTEP athletic department spends over $7 million to provide educational opportunities and assistance for approximately 325 student-athletes. Fans can support today by making a philanthropic gift in support of UTEP student-athletes.

For questions or more information please visit www.PaydirtsRally.com, call (915) 747-8759, or email at MAC@utep.edu.