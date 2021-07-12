UTEP signs sponsorship with Shredskinz, patent of former linebacker Kalaii Griffin

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Kalaii Griffin’s name still hangs in the UTEP strength room, in the linebacker record category for the standing long jump (10' 4.25") and the 40-yard dash (4.59).

Now, the name of his patented product will hang in Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP Athletics announced a sponsorship with Griffin’s disposable sauna suit franchise, Shredskinz, nearly a year after the former Miners’ linebacker launched his calorie-burning machine.

"I think I spoke about it in the last interview saying I wanted to be involved with UTEP and be involved with the NCAA and college teams somehow," says Griffin, referencing a previous profile piece done by ABC-7 Sports Reporter Nate Ryan last November.

"UTEP was obviously the first one that I wanted, so yes this is the biggest deal that I've done."

It’s the latest leap for Griffin and his product, who’s Team Shredskinz-sponsored athlete Max Griffin just scored a submission victory on the marquee Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirer ultimate fighting card last weekend.

Shredskinz has used social media platforms Instagram and TikTok to grow its brand over the past year.

"Just being able to continue to grow and get the name out there," says Griffin of his business model. "I drive down the street and see people wearing Shredskinz and that's honestly the coolest and the biggest change from a year."

As part of the sponsorship with UTEP, fans will see Shredskinz advertisements playing on the video board this fall at the Sun Bowl. In addition, Griffin will be honored on the field during the Miners' home game against New Mexico.

"I stumbled upon this idea and I made it work for me," adds Griffin, who came up with the Shredskinz idea when he was training for a professional football career after his UTEP days. "But anybody can do that as well."

"So this means a lot to me to be able to give back and to also be ale to have my brand that I built be a part of the school that helped shape me as a man."

To visit the Shredskinz website, click here.