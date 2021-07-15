UTEP soccer releases complete 2021 schedule

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Road match-ups at powerhouses Texas A&M and Texas Tech, a home contest vs. I-10 rival NM State and eight Conference USA games highlight the 2021 UTEP soccer schedule, as announced by head coach Kathryn Balogun Thursday.

The Miners tune up for the campaign with an exhibition contest at former C-USA affiliate member Colorado College on Aug. 10.

The season starts in earnest at Big 12 foe Texas Tech (Aug. 19), the first of two power five opponents.

UTEP will also play at Nevada (Aug. 26), at UC Davis (Aug. 29), at UIW (Sept. 3) and at SEC power Texas A&M (Sept. 5).

Furthermore, there is a nonconference match-up at league foe WKU (Oct. 17).

The Orange and Blue have just two home games in non-league play, squaring off against Abilene Christian (Aug. 22) and I-10 rival NM State (Sept. 9).

“We are excited to get started this season,” Balogun said. “The 2020-2021 year was difficult for everyone and it’s humbling to get back to some normalcy. Our non-conference schedule has some really difficult opponents that we think will prepare us well for C-USA.”

There will be eight games for Conference USA play, with the Miners playing twice the opening weekend of league action and once weekly the rest of the way.

UTEP opens up at home against Rice (Sept. 16). UTSA (Sept. 24), FAU (Oct. 9) and Southern Miss (Oct. 22) also venture to El Paso.

The Miners begin their road portion of their C-USA slate at North Texas (Sept. 19).

Other road games include at LA Tech (Oct. 1), at Middle Tennessee (Oct. 15) and at UAB (Oct. 28).

“Last season we were one of seven C-USA teams in the NCAA’s top 75 and Rice made it to the NCAA round of 16,” Balogun said. “It is a thrilling and competitive time to be part of this conference. Every game has ranking significance. Every team has a chance to make an impact which is a great environment for our program to continue to grow and reach new heights.”

The 2021 Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championships are slated for Nov. 3-7 in Boca Raton, Fla., with the top-10 finishers in the regular-season standings vying for the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

Season tickets for the 2021 UTEP soccer season continue to be on sale. Fans are encouraged to call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.



2021 UTEP Soccer Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Time

Aug. 10 Tuesday at Colorado College& Colorado Springs, Colo. TBA

Aug. 19 Thursday at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas TBA

Aug. 22 Sunday Abilene Christian University Field 1 p.m.

Aug. 26 Thursday at Nevada Reno, Nevada 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 Sunday at UC Davis Davis, Calif. 2 p.m.

Sept. 3 Friday at UIW San Antonio, Texas 4 p.m.

Sept. 5 Sunday at Texas A&M College Station, Texas TBA

Sept. 9 Thursday NM State University Field 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 Thursday Rice* University Field 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 Sunday at North Texas* Denton, Texas 12 p.m.

Sept. 24 Friday UTSA* University Field 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 Friday at LA Tech* Ruston, La. 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 Saturday FAU* University Field 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 Friday at MT* Murfreesboro, Tenn. 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 Sunday at WKU (non-conference) Bowling Green, Ky. 12 p.m.

Oct. 22 Friday Southern Miss* University Field 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 Thursday at UAB* Birmingham, Ala. 6 p.m.

Nov. 3-7 Multiple 2021 C-USA Championships Boca Raton, Fla. TBA

Bold denotes home game

& Exhibition Game

* Conference USA Game

All Times Mountain