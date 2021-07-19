UTEP football predicted to finish last in C-USA West

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It's no surprise the UTEP Miners are getting no respect right before the start of the college football season.

Monday, Conference USA released its predicted order of finish for the two divisions in the conference, Conference USA East, and Conference USA West.

The Miners are predicted to finish in 7th place (last place) in Conference USA West.

UAB, last season's C-USA Champion, is predicted to win the West division again this season, while Marshall is predicted to win the East division.

The result is no surprise for a UTEP team that only won three games last season, none of which were conference games.

However, it was head coach Dana Dimel's best season at UTEP, the Miners finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 3-5.

Dimel's time at UTEP has been a struggle.

As he enters his 4th season as the head coach of the Miners, Dimel's overall record is 5-27.

UTEP opens their season on the road against NMSU August 28.

The Conference USA Preseason Poll is as follows:

WEST DIVISION

UAB UTSA Louisiana Tech Southern Miss Rice North Texas UTEP

EAST DIVISION