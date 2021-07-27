Season tickets officially on sale for UTEP men’s & women’s basketball

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - With the completion of the renewal period of season tickets for both UTEP men’s and women’s basketball, new season tickets are now officially able to be purchased for the 2021-22 seasons for both programs.

Prices start as low as $170 for men’s basketball, with the complete range of prices listed in the seating chart for the ’21-22 season.

There’s also lots of parking options for Miner Athletic Club donors who are at the $50 contribution level and above. New this season, single-game parking will also be available for purchase.

For the women’s team, prices range from $65 to $150 based on seat location.

Fans can visit UTEPMiners.com/tickets to view the seating chart for the upcoming season.

Donor parking will be available for the first time in SB8 and GR5 for Miner Athletic Club donors at the $50+ annual contribution level.

For both teams, all seats in the Haskins Center will be reserved, and fans are encouraged to call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.

A full sales timeline that details on-sale dates for flex plans, mini plans and single game tickets as well as other important dates can be found here.

In addition to the new season ticket on-sale, UTEP Athletics and the UTEP Alumni Association are joining forces to offer an exclusive season ticket package for men’s basketball for recent alumni of the University.

Graduates from the past five years (2016-2021) can purchase season tickets in Navy sections for $125 (regularly $170) and also receive a complimentary Yellow parking pass (a $50 value).

To take advantage of the offer, alumni must activate their free UTEP Alumni Association Picks Up membership which can be done at minerlink.utep.edu or by clicking HERE.

“We are excited to extend the Recent Alumni offer that we initially debuted for UTEP football to Miner men’s basketball,” UTEP Senior Associate Athletic Director/Development and External Operations Nick Popplewell said. “It is important for us to engage all of our graduates at a high level, but especially those that just earned their degree as they will ultimately become our season ticket and donor base. They are the next generation of fans, and we need them involved and supportive to ensure the future of UTEP Athletics is bright. By getting them in the door early, immediately after graduation, there is a higher likelihood their affinity and support for the Miners will be much more over the years.”

The time is now to get behind the UTEP men’s basketball team, with energized first-year head Joe Golding ready to begin his journey on the sidelines in the Sun City.

He’s got plenty of returning talent to work with, including the team’s leading scorer Souley Boum.

His 18.8 points per game ranked third in C-USA and netted him placement on the All C-USA third team.

“As proud Miners, we are excited about UTEP’s upcoming basketball season,” UTEP Assistant Vice President for Alumni Relations Maribel Villalva said. “We hope our young alumni take advantage of this amazing discount on season tickets, and sign up for MinerLink - our official alumni portal - at the same time. Our student-athletes - as well as new Head Coach Joe Golding - need enthusiastic Miners in the stands for a winning season.”

Also returning is the team's leading assists leader Jamal Bieniemy.

The 6-5 point guard dished out 4.0 dimes per game, ranking sixth in C-USA. The strong backcourt also brings back Christian Agnew (6.1 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Forward Tydus Verhoeven will also be back in the Orange and Blue. The 6-9 big man paced UTEP in Miners is field goal percentage (62.7), offensive boards (47) and blocked shots (21).

Golding and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trails, signing four new players in the form of Bonke Maring (Blinn College), Jorell Saterfield (Ranger College), freshman point guard from France Kezza Giffa and Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley.

The UTEP women’s basketball team is coming off a strong 17-8 season, including a 9-2 mark at home, to secure the third winning season in four years under head coach Kevin Baker.

He's the first coach in program history to achieve the feat. UTEP will enter the 2021-22 campaign with four returning starters and six letterwinners overall back in the fold.

There will also be numerous newcomers in the mix, including several Division I transfers. It's a team that fans will want to jump on board with, with El Pasoan and 2021 All C-USA first-team honoree Katia Gallegos setting the tone.

For additional questions and information, individuals can call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or stop by in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For complete coverage of UTEP Athletics, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPAthletics (Twitter/Instagram) or visit the official home of the Miners at UTEPMiners.com.