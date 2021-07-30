Larry K. Durham Set to Match Proceeds for “Paydirt’s Rally”; Bidding Starts Aug. 6

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s week-long auction and fundraiser dubbed “Paydirt's Rally” received a boost on Friday as former Texas Western student-athlete and long-time Miner supporter Larry K. Durham vowed to match all proceeds raised at this year’s event up to $100,000.

“I am extremely honored to support Paydirt’s Rally,” Larry K. Durham said. “As a former student-athlete, I frequently reflect on my many positive experiences and the lifelong relationships I developed while at TWC aka UTEP. Receiving a scholarship to play football for the Miners made a huge difference in my life. For that, I am both grateful and privileged to give back. I encourage UTEP alumni and fans from across the country to support Paydirt’s Rally!”

The fundraising event is scheduled for Aug. 6-13 with fans having the opportunity to unite in support of Miner student-athletes through a variety of activities. Paydirt's Rally – sponsored by KVIA ABC-7, Brian Burds Home Selling Team, Enterprise Holdings, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, The Garick Group, Inc., Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q, Chick'nCone, Cano Steel and former UTEP football player Quintin Demps (Class of 2007) – will include an online auction for Miner fans, student-athlete skills challenges and philanthropic donations to support UTEP Athletics.

Bidding for “Paydirt’s Rally” online auction will begin on Aug. 6, while all proceeds raised will go directly toward supporting UTEP student-athlete scholarships.

The week-long campaign begins on Friday, Aug. 6 and culminates with a live televised event at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 thanks to the department's partnership with KVIA ABC-7.

The event will be broadcast on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW and will also be streamed on www.kvia.com.

ONLINE AUCTION:

The Paydirt's Rally online auction will feature numerous unique, exclusive items offered over the course of the week. Bids will begin on Friday, Aug. 6 and will close Friday, Aug. 13. Several of the exciting items up for auction include: Dallas Cowboys' tickets, Las Vegas Raiders' tickets, El Paso Chihuahuas' Suite, Lajitas Golf Resort package, Sierra Grande – A Ted Turner Resort Package, and many other exclusive, high-end packages. Visit www.PaydirtsRally.com to start bidding on Aug. 6!

STUDENT-ATHLETE SKILLS CHALLENGE FUNDRAISER:

UTEP student-athletes across a variety of programs will be participating in a wide-ranging list of activities in the skills challenges from Aug. 10 to 13. Depending on the event, the student-athlete will receive points for each successful accomplishment. Donors will have the opportunity to pledge monetary support toward the campaign on a per-point basis. Fans can go to www.PaydirtsRally.com and start making their pledges today!

PHILANTHROPIC:

Miner fans and supporters will also be able to simply make philanthropic, tax-deductible donations in support of the Miner Athletic Club Scholarship Fund throughout the week. Scholarships for UTEP student-athletes remain the largest annual expense incurred by the athletic department. Each year, the UTEP athletic department spends over $7 million to provide educational opportunities and assistance for approximately 325 student-athletes. Fans can support today by making a philanthropic gift in support of UTEP student-athletes.