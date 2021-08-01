Former UTEP National Champions Amusan, Korir advance to track medal rounds

UTEP

TOKYO, Japan - A pair of former UTEP National Champions are knocking on the door of world glory.

Kenyan sprinter Emmanuel Korir and Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan each advanced to the finals of the 800m run and 100m hurdles respectively Sunday morning.

Amusan, who won the 100m hurdle National Championship with UTEP in 2017, won her semifinal heat with a time of 12.62 seconds. She will run in the finals Sunday at 8:50 p.m. MT.

This is Amusan's second appearance in the Olympics, as she advanced to the semifinals of the 100m hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games.

Amusan has topped the 12.62 mark in the 100m hurdles before, as she set the UTEP school record in the category with a 12.57 during her time as a Miner.

Her former UTEP teammate Korir also advanced to a medal round.

After a second place finish this morning's 800m semifinal run, Emmanuel Korir will run in the finals on Wednesday morning at 6am MT.

Korir has achieved greatness in the 800m before, having won the indoor (1:47.48) and outdoor (1:45.03) NCAA championship in the 800m run with UTEP in 2017.

This is his first appearance in the Olympic Games.