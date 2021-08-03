UTEP Fall sports single-game tickets on sale, football promotions announced

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Single-game tickets for UTEP football, volleyball and soccer are now on sale for fans to purchase.

Miner football opens the 2021 home slate in the Sun Bowl on Saturday, September 4 versus Bethune-Cookman at 7 p.m. UTEP volleyball hosts Grand Canyon University in an exhibition on Saturday, August 21 at noon in historic Memorial Gym.

The following day, Miner soccer opens their fall season on Sunday, August 22 at 1 p.m. at University Field.

“This coming fall is so important to UTEP Athletics and the El Paso Community,” Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “As we launch another academic year and sports season for the Miners, getting our fan base back into UTEP stadiums is crucial to success. It also signals a return to something ‘normal’ such as watching Miner football, soccer and volleyball games in person. Individual game tickets are now on sale and I hope that Miner Fans come out in full force! Our fall schedules are full of great games and rivalry match-ups.”

Single game tickets for soccer are $8 while admission to volleyball contests are $8 for bench back seats or $10 for chair back seats.

All seats for volleyball and soccer games are reserved.

Tickets to watch UTEP football vary by game and location within the Sun Bowl. A full pricing matrix can be found HERE.

Season tickets for all three sports are still available, while 3-game mini plans and 8-game flex plans can be purchased for UTEP football.

In addition, group ticket packages for football, volleyball and soccer provide a great option for fans who are planning to buy 10 or more tickets.

Fans with questions or requesting more information are encouraged to contact the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, tickets@utep.edu, visit UTEPMiners.com/tickets or stop by in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to fall sports single-game tickets going on sale, UTEP Athletics announced a complete promotions schedule for all six of the Miners’ 2021 football home games.

After a shortened home slate in 2020, the new-look Sun Bowl will be on full display for the 2021 home schedule, including the completed GECU Terrace, outdoor club seats, loge boxes and Hunt Family Sky Lounge, which offers indoor club seats, suites and premium amenities.

2021 UTEP FOOTBALL PROMOTIONS

Sept. 4 vs. Bethune-Cookman (7 p.m.) – El Paso Association of Contractors & Spirit Night

Game sponsor: GECU

UTEP will open the 2021 home slate by hosting Bethune-Cookman for the first time in program history. Members of the El Paso Association of Contractors will be in attendance and recognized for their efforts in helping to build and enhance the community. The UTEP Spirit Squads will also host youth cheerleaders and dancers who will have a special performance.

Sept. 25 vs. New Mexico (7 p.m.) – Texas Western, UTEP Faculty & Staff, Extra Yard for Teachers

Game sponsor: Pepsi & Speaking Rock

Alumni from the vintage Texas Western era will be returning to campus to cheer on the Miners as they take on the Lobos. This game will also serve as a salute to area educators as well as UTEP faculty and staff for their incredible work in supporting the academic mission of the region. UTEP Athletics will also be taking part in and highlighting the College Football Playoff’s “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative.

Oct. 2 vs. Old Dominion (7 p.m.) – Homecoming

Game sponsor: GECU

UTEP takes on the Monarchs in the 2021 Conference USA home opener. It marks the Miners' 89th Homecoming game as students and alumni alike converge on the campus to cheer on the Orange and Blue. Fans are encouraged to routinely visit the University’s homecoming website (utep.edu/homecoming) to receive the latest news and information on the various festivities that will be occurring.

Oct. 16 vs. Louisiana Tech (7 p.m.) – Hall of Fame & Tackle Cancer

Game sponsor: Las Palmas

The Miners and Bulldogs will square off under the lights with a special halftime tribute to the 2020 UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame induction class. UTEP will also show support in the fight against cancer.

Nov. 6 vs. UTSA (2 p.m.) – Band Day & Salute to Troops

Game sponsor: Las Palmas

The matchup with the Roadrunners will feature UTEP's annual celebration of the nation's Armed Forces, including the U.S. Army post at Fort Bliss. Plus, the contest will also feature a spectacular halftime performance by local marching bands.

Nov. 20 vs. Rice (2 p.m.) – Senior Day & Borderland Bash

Game sponsor: TBA

The 2021 home finale will feature the Miners versus the Rice Owls. A special pregame recognition of the outgoing football senior class will occur, applauding their careers at UTEP. The Miners will also pay tribute to the Borderland and its citizens, celebrating first responders, city officials and other outstanding members of the community. Various fan appreciation promotions and giveaways will occur, creating a party atmosphere as UTEP football closes out their regular season at home.