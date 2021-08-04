UTEP Soccer holds first practice in preparation of 2021 season

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP soccer team held its first practice in preparation for the 2021 season at University Field Wednesday morning.

The Miners went through individual workouts before several 10-minute period of 11 vs. 11 action.

It was the first of several full-squad training sessions for the Orange and Blue, who will tune up for the campaign at former Conference USA affiliate member Colorado College at 7 p.m. MT on Aug. 10.

The season begins in earnest at Big 12 foe Texas Tech on Aug. 19.

“We’re really excited to be back at University Field,” UTEP head coach Kathryn Balogun said. “We’re excited to be here and there were a lot of really good things here at the first practice.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic pushing last season to the spring, there wasn’t as much off time as usual.

But Balogun and her coaching staff were prepared for that.

“It was a quick turnaround from last spring to this fall, so we gave the team a lot of downtime to mentally recover,” Balogun said. “We’re learning how important that is as well as getting physically ready.”

The Miners return 23 letter winners from last year, including nine starters.

UTEP also was busy recruiting, adding six newcomers. Among those is two-year starter at GK Emily Parrott, who

“We had a good practice today,” Parrott said. “It was exciting to see the whole team back in town and just kind of get things moving to get the season started. We’re working on building on what we learned last year.”

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2021 UTEP soccer season are on sale. Fans are encouraged to call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.