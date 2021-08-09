UTEP announces partnership with INFLCR to help navigate name, image & likeness guidelines

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Athletics has announced a department-wide partnership with INFLCR, the leading content and compliance software platform for college athletic programs.

INFLCR educates and prepares athletics staff and student-athletes for new opportunities and guidelines from current Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation, all powered by best-in-class content delivery via the INFLCR mobile app.

The NIL legislation went into effect on July 1.

“INFLCR has been on the ground floor of brand development and the compilation of digital assets to maximize efficiency for users,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Their expertise will assist UTEP in providing Miner student-athletes with cutting edge tools to build their brands. The world of Name, Image and Likeness is new to college athletic departments but it is not new to INFLCR. We are delighted to partner with their brand and use their talents to monitor and educate our student-athletes.”

INFLCR works with more than 1,000 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 45,000 athlete users.

"We are excited to bring the INFLCR Verified product features to every team and athlete at UTEP,” said INFLCR Founder & CEO Jim Cavale. “Each Miner student-athlete will have seamless access to photos, videos, and other content that they can share across their social channels and build their respective brands. UTEP's athletes will also have access to educational content through the Storyteller Playbook as well as the INFLCR Exchange where they can select from various opportunities to capitalize on their NIL and automatically report transactions back to staff in a safe and compliant manner. We look forward to helping athletes and staff take advantage of the NIL opportunities ahead."

INFLCR will be part of UTEP’s Life Skills program, while the partnership will help provide student-athletes with content to help them build their brand through social media and a variety of other avenues.

INFLCR CORE - HOW IT WORKS

INFLCR’s platform helps college and university athletic departments send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors.

Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app, and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts.

After the fact, schools are able to measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors.

Athletic departments use this approach to bolster their online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.



INFLCR VERIFIED - HOW IT WORKS

INFLCR provides college athletic departments with the content delivery and compliance platform to assist NCAA athletics programs in the management and monitoring of student-athlete Name, Image, and Likeness activities.

INFLCR’s Verified suite of products ensures student-athletes are provided the tools, content, financial literacy, and more to participate in opportunities from NIL legislation.

Powered by flagship new products like the Compliance Exchange administrator dashboard and Storyteller Playbook video library, INFLCR Verified enhances the student-athlete experience by offering a comprehensive solution for responsible brand-building on social media, as well as a fully compliant path to external commercial activity from NIL.

Athletic programs are adopting this approach to educate and prepare staff and student-athletes for new opportunities and complexities from current NIL legislation, aiming to ultimately provide best-case scenarios for student-athletes who are looking to participate in monetization activities from their NIL.