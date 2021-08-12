Paydirt’s Rally UTEP Student Athlete Skills Challenge: Soccer

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - As part of annual UTEP fundraiser Paydirt's Rally, the Miners' Student-Athlete Skills Challenge rolls on!

On Thursday, ABC-7's Adrian Ochoa met with UTEP soccer players Emily Parrott and Mariah Scott to see how many penalty kicks the two could make in a span of 70 seconds.

Depending on the event, the student-athletes will receive points for each successful accomplishment. Donors have the opportunity to pledge monetary support toward the campaign on a per-point basis.

If you'd like to donate or take a look at the challenges that are coming up, Text PICKSUP TO 66866 or visit paydirtsrally.com.

In addition, don't miss the live broadcast of Paydirt's Rally on Friday, August 13th at 7pm on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW.