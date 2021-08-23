Dimel, UTEP planning for two NMSU quarterbacks ahead of Saturday showdown

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - New Mexico State has yet to announce a starting quarterback for Saturday's season-opening battle of I-10 between the Miners and Aggies in Las Cruces. Redshirt freshman Weston Eget and junior college transfer Jonah Johnson have been battling for the role throughout fall camp.

But regardless of who the Aggies trot out on Saturday, Dana Dimel and the Miners aren't going to change anything on their end. With UTEP's defensive line a strong suit, they prefer it that way.

"We're going to have our game plan. It's not going to change on the two quarterbacks we're facing by any means," said Dimel Monday. "We're going to attack them."

Whether it's Eget or Johnson for New Mexico State, the Aggies' quarterback will be making his first FBS start on Saturday.

UTEp meanwhile, will be countering on the rush with two preseason all-conference defensive linemen in Praise Amaewhule and Keenan Stewart.

"Obviously we feel good about our defensive line, so we don't necessarily have to bring extra numbers to get pressure on people with the talent we have on our defensive line."

In addition to Amaewhule and Stewart, defensive lineman Kelton Moss, Jadrian Taylor, Deylon Williams, and Josh Ortega can bring pressure off the edge.

Because of the talent on the defensive line, it may allow for new UTEP defensive Coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto to drop more players back into coverage. The Miners switched over to a 4-2-5 defensive scheme this offseason.

"We have tremendous depth there right now. So on a hot Saturday night here in the borderland, we're not going to be tiring our guys out, we're going to get a lot of guys in the game to play."

Aggies' fan got excited about Eget, a native of Santa Clarita, CA, during the team's spring finale against Dixie State last February when he sparked two scoring drives in his first game action.

Eget left that game with a foot injury before hlaftime, but Head Coach Doug Martin has indicated that Eget is fully cleared and ready for this fall.

Meanhwile Johnson, a transfer from Fresno City Junior College, provides more of a running threat and a veteran presence under center.

Whoever takes the reins for Coach Martin and the Aggies will be tasked with defending a three-game New Mexico State win streak in the battle of I-10.

Catch the live broadcast of Saturday night's game at 7:30pm MT on KVIA ABC-7, with the Battle of I-10 Pregame Show preceding at 7pm.