Skip to Content
UTEP
By
Published 6:36 PM

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel looks ahead to season opener against NMSU

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel goes one-on-one with ABC-7's Nate Ryan as they look ahead to Saturday's Battle of I-10 against NMSU.

The Miners are favored in Saturday's game against the Aggies, but coach Dimel doesn't put much stock in what the college football experts are saying.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools in nearly two years.

Last year's Battle of I-10 was canceled since NMSU didn't have a fall football season last year due to Covid-19.

Sports / Texas Sports / Video
Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content