UTEP head coach Dana Dimel looks ahead to season opener against NMSU

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel goes one-on-one with ABC-7's Nate Ryan as they look ahead to Saturday's Battle of I-10 against NMSU.

The Miners are favored in Saturday's game against the Aggies, but coach Dimel doesn't put much stock in what the college football experts are saying.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools in nearly two years.

Last year's Battle of I-10 was canceled since NMSU didn't have a fall football season last year due to Covid-19.