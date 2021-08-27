UTEP basketball signs Oregon State transfer Alfred Hollins

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Men’s Basketball Head Coach Joe Golding finalized his first signing class after announcing the addition of Oregon State transfer Alfred Hollins on Friday.

Hollins played in 96 games during his career with the Beavers from the last four seasons (2017-2021).

Hollins will have one year of eligibility starting in the 2021-22 season.

Hollins played in 31 games in each of his first three seasons.

He averaged just over five points per game during his career.

Hollins’s starts increased each of his first three seasons.

He started in seven contests during his freshman campaign, 17 his sophomore year and 29 games during his junior season.

A profile on Hollins and a quote from Golding follows below.

Alfred Hollins

6-6, Forward

Senior

Oregon State/Hillcrest Prep

San Francisco, Calif.

Played in 96 career games, making 53 starts while at Oregon State … played a total of 1717 minutes (17.9 mpg) … scored a career-high 24 points at UCLA on Feb. 15, 2018 … grabbed a career-best 10 boards against Texas A&M on Dec. 15, 2018 … totaled 499 points (5.2 ppg) and 297 rebounds (3.1 rpg) … added 95 assists, 55 steals and 19 blocks during collegiate career … graduated from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2017 … named a four-star recruit by ESPN and Scout.com … efforts led Hillcrest Prep to a national championship and was named MVP of the semifinals with 18 points and six rebounds against Prolific Prep … selected to the All-WCAL first team twice and was a two-time team captain.

“We are very excited to add Alfred to our basketball team. He has a very good skill set and is very skilled offensively. When you watch him on tape and talk to people, the most impressive thing is how well he can defend multiple positions. He comes to us having started 53 games the past three years in the Pac-12 for a team that made the Elite Eight run last year.”

Head Coach Joe Golding on Hollins