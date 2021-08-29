Kai Locksley impresses at wide receiver in Miami Dolphins preseason win

UTEP

CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was never any doubt about Kai Locksley's athleticism during his time as UTEP's starting quarterback. But after a strong showing at wide receiver in an NFL preseason game, maybe Locksley was playing the wrong position!

Locksley, who is attempting to make the Miami Dolphins roster as a wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 46 yards in 29-26 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

One of Locksley's grabs showcased sensational concentration, hauling in a deflected pass while lying on his back for a first down in the 4th quarter.

A two-year starter at quarterback for the Miners, Locksley played in 20 games with the team (2018-2019) after transferring into the program from Iowa Western Community College. Locksley completed 53% of his passes and threw for nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 11 touchdowns and 875 yards.

Locksley was an Under Armour All-American at Gilman High School in Baltimore, MD.

Despite only leading the team to one win as a starter at UTEP (2018 at Rice), Locksley always flashed speed that no doubt endeared itself to the Dolphins.

Locksley signed an undrafted contract with Miami in March.

https://twitter.com/LOCKSnLOADED_3/status/1373689900134961155?s=20

Former Miner Nik Needham currently stars in Miami's secondary, and has had an impressive showing in camp after bursting onto the scene last year.