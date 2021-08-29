Kai Locksley impresses at wide receiver in Miami Dolphins preseason win
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was never any doubt about Kai Locksley's athleticism during his time as UTEP's starting quarterback. But after a strong showing at wide receiver in an NFL preseason game, maybe Locksley was playing the wrong position!
Locksley, who is attempting to make the Miami Dolphins roster as a wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 46 yards in 29-26 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
One of Locksley's grabs showcased sensational concentration, hauling in a deflected pass while lying on his back for a first down in the 4th quarter.
A two-year starter at quarterback for the Miners, Locksley played in 20 games with the team (2018-2019) after transferring into the program from Iowa Western Community College. Locksley completed 53% of his passes and threw for nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 11 touchdowns and 875 yards.
Locksley was an Under Armour All-American at Gilman High School in Baltimore, MD.
Despite only leading the team to one win as a starter at UTEP (2018 at Rice), Locksley always flashed speed that no doubt endeared itself to the Dolphins.
Locksley signed an undrafted contract with Miami in March.
Former Miner Nik Needham currently stars in Miami's secondary, and has had an impressive showing in camp after bursting onto the scene last year.
Comments