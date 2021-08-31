UTEP football game day website is live, additional ticket packages announced

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s football game day website is now live for the 2021 season with all the information Miner fans will need on Saturdays this fall in one convenient location.

UTEP supporters can find all game day protocols, the 2021 Fan Guide and more information by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/FootballGameDay or by clicking HERE.

“The football game day website is the one-stop shop for everything if you’re planning on coming out to the Sun Bowl and cheering on the Miners,” stated Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Nick Popplewell.

The 2021 Fan Guide includes all pertinent details related to UTEP Football game days, including tailgating policies, ticket information, parking maps and more.

Fans can also take advantage of several new ticket packages with various options available to support the Miners at the six home football games on the 2021 schedule this season.

“We have worked hard to develop various ticket packages and choices with the hope there is an ideal option for every fan’s budget and desired level of engagement,” added Popplewell.

In addition to season tickets, 3-game mini plans, 8-ticket flex plans, and single game tickets, UTEP Athletics is debuting the following ticket packages:

Friends and Family 4-Pack

This special package includes four (4) Sideline level tickets to the home opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 4), and will be offered for the home games versus UTSA (Nov. 6) and Rice (Nov. 20) as well. In addition to the tickets, this package includes (4) Regular size hot dogs, (4) Medium soft drinks, and (1) Large popcorn. Click HERE to learn more.

Ticket Partner Packages

Ticket Partner Packages offer businesses, clubs and other groups of fans the opportunity to purchase various types of season tickets and parking passes at discounted rates.

In addition to the season tickets and parking, Ticket Partner Package purchasers receive recognition for their support and involvement. Click HERE for more information.

Group Experiences

Group experiences are designed to take fans beyond the game and provide them with unforgettable moments that create lifelong memories!

Exciting, one-of-a kind group experience packages are available for you and your family, friends, coworkers and teams. To learn more, click HERE.

For more information on all ticket packages for the 2021 UTEP Football season, fans can call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or stop by in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2021 UTEP football home opener versus Bethune-Cookman is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Sun Bowl and will kick off at 7 p.m. MT.