Despite bye week, UTEP football scores small victories for long run

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP football did not play this weekend on a bye week. But with how things played out elsewhere on the field, they should be happier about where they stand in the Conference USA Western Division.

In a major upset, 24-point underdog Rice traveled to UAB and shocked the Blazers 30-24. The loss was UAB's first in C-USA this season, and dropped them from what had been a three-way tie with UTEP and UTSA in first place.

The Miners will travel to UAB for their last game of the regular season on November 26th.

Unbeaten UT-San Antonio (8-0, 4-0 C-USA) went on the road to Louisiana Tech and made quick work of the Bulldogs, forcing three turnovers en route to a 45-16 victory. UTEP's most recent win came versus Louisiana Tech, a 19-3 home win.

With the win, UTSA moved to #23 in the AP National Rankings and ensured that the Roadrunners will be ranked and unbeaten when they travel to the Sun Bowl to play the Miners on November 6th.

Meanwhile, UTEP (6-1, 3-0 C-USA) travels to Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) next weekend as 14-point underdogs.

Make no mistake, Dana Dimel and the Miners will be fully locked in on the Owls all week as they look to extend their unbeaten streak in C-USA.

But a chance to knock off an unbeaten ranked opponent at home on November 6th presents what could be the most important UTEP football game in over a decade.

Presently the UTEP vs. #23 UTSA game is scheduled for a 2pm kickoff, but it could be pushed back if it gets moved to a national broadcast.

A marquee home game for UTEP comes at an opportune time, presenting a chance to showcase the school's athletic potential to a national audience.

With conference realignment taking away half of the Conference USA's current members, UTEP would love to make a statement with a win over a ranked team at home. Regardless of what happens for the Miners at Florida Atlantic, they'll get at least a chance when UTSA comes to town.

With UAB suffering a loss last weekend, UTEP and UTSA control their own destiny in the C-USA West. That's remarkable considering the last time the Roadrunners were in El Paso (2019), both UTEP and UTSA had only one win.

A collision course between the two for the C-USA title just two years later is something that even college football experts could not have predicted.

On the field, Coach Dimel has done a great job of preaching a day-by-day mentality. Florida Atlantic is the top priority.

But from a fans' perspective, it's impossible not to get excited about what could happen at the Sun Bowl on November 6th.