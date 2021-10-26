Golding ticket special announced For UTEP men’s basketball home opener

EL PASO, Texas - To celebrate the start of the Joe Golding era at UTEP, a “Golding Ticket” special is in place for the UTEP men's basketball team’s home opener with Western New Mexico on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

All seats in the Navy and Green sections will be $5 (while supplies last).

Those sections are regularly priced at $10 and $12. Fans can call 747-UTEP or visit http://www.utepminers.com/tickets to get their tickets today.

“From day one we’ve talked about getting butts in the seats and back in the Don Haskins Center,” coach Golding said. “We want that place to be packed. It used to be one of the toughest places to play in the country. We have to do our job by putting a good product on the floor.

“I want to thank everyone who has bought tickets of any kind so far,” Golding said. “I encourage everyone to buy tickets and to take advantage of this ticket special. I can’t wait to see the Don rocking.”

Fans can also take advantage of the season ticket appreciation program for the match-up with Western New Mexico.

Fans can gain access to additional tickets matching the number of season tickets that they have, affording them the opportunity to bring in friends and family to experience a UTEP men’s basketball game.

Season ticket holders are able to access single-game tickets at their same price level, with the exception of courtside seats.

Season ticket holders will receive an email at a later date with information on how they can access their complimentary tickets.

The Miners return four starters (Jamal Bieniemy, Souley Boum, Keonte Kennedy and Tydus Verhoeven) and eight lettermen overall.

Other returning lettermen are Christian Agnew, Cam Clardy, Gilles Dekoninck and Ze’Rik Onyema. Emmanuel White, who redshirted, is also back.

UTEP has six newcomers in the fold in the form of Kezza Giffa, Alfred Hollins, Kevin Kalu, Bonke Maring, Jorell Saterfield and Jamari Sibley

Season tickets, group tickets and single-game tickets remain on sale for the 2021-22 UTEP Basketball season. To make a purchase, fans may call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, or visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.