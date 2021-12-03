Skip to Content
December 3, 2021
UTEP volleyball continues postseason success; Miners advance to third round of NIVC tournament

FORT COLLINS, Colorado - The UTEP Miners continue their incredible postseason run after winning their second round match of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Friday night in Fort Collins, Colorado the Miners defeated the host team, Colorado State in 4 sets, 3-1.

UTEP advances to the third round of the tournament and will face the winner of Weber State vs. Portland in the third round.

The Miners continue to make history after winning their first postseason game in program history Thursday night when UTEP defeated Tulsa in the first round.

