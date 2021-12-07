UTEP volleyball advances to semi-finals of NIVC after taking down Weber State in 5 sets

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team continues their winning ways in the month of December.

Tuesday at UTEP's Memorial Gym, the Miners defeated the Weber State Wildcats in the third round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

UTEP now advances to the semi-finals of the tournament where they'll face UNLV.

The UNLV Rebels defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks in the early game at Memorial Gym.

UTEP's match against Weber State was a hard fought victory for the Miners as the match would have to be decided in 5 sets.

UTEP would take the first and third sets, while Weber State would win the second and fourth sets.

The Miners will face UNLV Thursday at 7 p.m. in UTEP's Memorial Gym.

If the Miners are victorious in that match UTEP will advance to the championship game of the NIVC tournament.