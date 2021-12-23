Skip to Content
UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith enters transfer portal

UTEP's Tyron Smith on the run against a defender.

EL PASO, Texas - Another UTEP wide receiver has decided to leave the program.

Thursday, Tyrin Smith confirmed on Twitter that he's entering the transfer portal.

Smith was the number three receiver for the Miners, finishing the 2021 season with 33 receptions, 570 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Smith is the second UTEP receiver to announce his decision to transfer just this week.

On Monday, Jacob Cowing announced he was entering the transfer portal as well.

It's been only five days since UTEP wrapped up their season in the New Mexico Bowl, and already they've lost their top three receivers.

Justin Garrett graduated, and both Cowing and Smith have entered the transfer portal.

