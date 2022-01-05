One-on-one with Joe Golding; UTEP prepares for Louisiana Tech & Southern Miss this week

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will be looking to get their first win in conference play when they take on Louisiana Tech Thursday at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners (7-6) are coming off a loss at UAB last week.

UTEP will have two chances to get their first conference win when they host La Tech Thursday and then Southern Miss on Saturday.

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

The UTEP men’s basketball team (7-6, 0-1 C-USA) will square off against 2021 C-USA West Division Champion LA Tech (11-3, 2-0 C-USA) in its league home opener at 8 p.m. MT Thursday (Jan. 6).

The Miners fell in their first C-USA contest, 75-62, at preseason C-USA favorite UAB on Dec. 30. The Bulldogs went 2-0 on the opening weekend of league action, including rallying past WKU, 74-73, last time out on Jan. 1.

UTEP is 11-5 all time in C-USA home openers, aided by winning seven of its first eight. It is a special 8 p.m. MT tip time with the contest being broadcast nationally on the CBS Sports Network. Jon Teicher (41st year) and Steve Yellen (19th year) will also be on the call, which can be followed on 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners App.

This is the first of two meetings on the year between the programs, with the Miners making the trip to Ruston on Feb. 17.

For tickets, fans may call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road).

SERIES HISTORY: LA TECH LEADS, 16-12

LA Tech leads the all-time series 16-12, with the two sides splitting a pair of games in El Paso last year.

The Miners are 10-5 all time when squaring off in the Sun City with the Bulldogs.

The series started nearly 70 years ago when LA Tech knocked off the Miners in Ruston, 68-56, on Dec. 19, 1952.

The two teams have competed against each other as members both in the Western Athletic Conference and now Conference USA.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 against UTEP under head coach Eric Konkol while Joe Golding is facing them for the first time.

GET TO KNOW LA TECH

Defending 2021 C-USA West Division LA Tech has looked the part in 2021-22.

The Bulldogs have won three straight-including their first two league games-and are 11-3 overall on the year.

They have a scoring margin of +10.3 and have five players (four healthy) putting up at least 9.2 points per game.

Seven of their 11 wins have been by double figures. All C-USA performer Kenneth Lofton, Jr., leads the way with 17.5 points per game (third C-USA/88th NCAA) and 9.8 rebounds per contest (first C-USA/88th NCAA) in only 25.2 minutes per game.

He is all over the offensive glass with 3.8 offensive boards per game (first C-USA/seventh NCAA). Lofton, Jr., has produced six double-doubles (first C-USA/15th NCAA).

The Bulldogs’ 80.5 ppg is second in C-USA and 27th nationally.

They are also making a dent in the league and national rankings in assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.4-first/37th), fewest fouls per game (14.5-third/49th), fewest turnovers per game (11.3-second/47th) and field-goal percentage (47.3-second/52nd).

They were picked second in the league’s preseason poll, and join UAB as the lone teams in the league to be 2-0 thus far.

Notable alumni include former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion and now TV personality Terry Bradshaw, former NBA standout Karl Malone and Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson.