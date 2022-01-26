One-on-one with Joe Golding; UTEP looks to keep win streak going with visits from FAU & FIU this week

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 spoke with UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding as the team prepares for another round of conference games this week.

The Miners will welcome two opponents from the Sunshine State to the Don Haskins Center.

Florida Atlantic will take on the Miners Thursday at 7:00 p.m., and then on Saturday UTEP will host Florida International.

The game again FIU also tips off at 7:00 p.m.

The Miners will be looking to keep their win streak going as UTEP has won three games in a row.

UTEP is coming off back-to-back wins against UT-San Antonio.

The Miners are currently 11-8 on the season, 4-3 in C-USA play.