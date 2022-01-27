Is UTEP reaching breakthrough under Joe Golding? This week could tell us.

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Head Coach Joe Golding has always said that his first year is about establishing a culture within his program, while preaching patience with wins. With how the last two weeks have gone for the Miners, it appears both could be coming to fruition.

The Miners (11-8, 4-3 C-USA) have won four of their last five games, and each of their last three heading into a two-game homestand this week.

Albeit none of the wins came against a team with a winning record, but two (at Old Dominion, at UTSA) came on the road. The Miners have now won four true road games this season.

"Anytime you can win on the road, you celebrate those things," said Golding. "Any win in college basketball is hard to get. When you can get some on the road, it definitely helps."

Point Guard Jamal Bieniemy has been particularly efficient leading the charge.

The Oklahoma transfer has scored in double figures in each of the last fix games, and is asserting himself as one of the best guards in Conference USA.

"I love the kid," says Golding of Bieniemy. "I love the relationship that I'm building with him. I'm happy for him. In the way he's playing, he's playing like an elite guard.

But Golding is still challenging Bieniemy each and every day.

"I'm more proud of him behind the scenes. I think his leadership and what he's developing as a leader, he's working on it like in some tight huddles and in some ways to close the game. But he's growing in that."

With the Miners leading UTSA by just three points under seven minutes, Bieniemy scored nine points down the stretch to close out the win.

Thursday night's home game vs. Conference USA East-leading Florida Atlantic will be extremely telling as to how far along UTEP has come.

The Owls (11-8, 4-2 C-USA) too have won three straight, but have only won one true road game all season long.

Now traveling halfway across the country to the Don Haskins Center, the Owls could be facing a hungry Miners team eager to prove their worth.

Following Thursday night's game, UTEP will host Florida International (12-7, 2-4 C-USA) on Saturday.