EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball game at North Texas on Thursday (Feb. 3) has been postponed to 6 p.m. MT/ 7 p.m. CT Monday (Feb. 7) due to inclement weather.

The Miners will now play at Rice as originally scheduled at 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT on Saturday (Feb. 5) before facing off against the Mean Green on Monday.

UTEP is currently riding some momentum as they find themselves on a 5 game win streak.