UTEP’s Greg Yellin named C-USA Golfer of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Greg Yellin was named the Conference USA Men’s Golfer of the Week as announced by league officials on Wednesday.

The El Paso product and graduate of Coronado High Schoool shot 6-under par, 210 (71, 69, 70) and placed 13th (out of 80 competitors) at the Arizona Intercollegiate on Jan. 24-25 at the Tucson Country Club (par 72 – 7,022 yards).

Yellin led the field with 39 pars, while sinking an eagle on hole no. 10 during the second round of action.

It’s Yellin’s first C-USA Golfer of the Week honor, and the first for the UTEP program since Sept. 18, 2019 when Oskar Ambrosius was named co-golfer of the week.

Yellin is also the first Miner since 2017 (Charles Corner) to be named the lone golfer of the week.

The Miners will hit the links again at the Wyoming World Match Play Championship on Feb. 11-12 in Palm Desert, Calif.