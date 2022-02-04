UTEP tennis upended by Youngstown State, 5-2

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Veronika Lebisova and Carlotta Mencaglia both posted victories in singles action in the UTEP tennis team’s 5-2 neutral-site setback to Youngstown State on Friday.

Lebisova rolled in straight sets over Julia Marko, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 3 singles while Mencaglia rallied back to knock off Lili Minich, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5).

“Today was rough start to the weekend,” UTEP head coach Ivan Fernandez said. “It took us too long to get going, and Youngstown State really jumped on us early. We did all we could to get back into it, but just ran out of time on too many courts. Vero (Lebisova) and Carlotta (Mencaglia) both played very solid singles and so did Kell (Kathleen Percegona) and Ele (Elena Dibattista), but we just couldn’t get it done. Tomorrow is another day, and I know we will learn from this loss.”

In doubles Thassane Abrahim and Lebisova went down swinging, 7-5, at No. 1 doubles.to Cecilia Rosas and Julia Marko.

Percegona and Mencaglia were derailed by Minich and Jessica Stanmore, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles. Eve Daniels and Dibattista fell by a score of 6-2 to Eliska Masarikova and Elisa Rigazio at the number three position.

UTEP looked to rally in singles, picking up wins from Mencaglia and Lebisova, but it couldn’t complete the comeback.

Percegona was edged by Rosas, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) at No. 1 singles. Dibattista was edged out by Masarikova, 6-4, 6-3, at the number two position.

Laura Schmitz was knocked off by Stanmore, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 4 while Lina Sachica was defeated by Elisa Rigazio, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 6

The Miners will look to bounce back at UNLV at 10 a.m. PT/11 a.m. MT Saturday.

UTEP vs Youngstown State

Feb. 4, 2022 at Las Vegas

(Fertitta Tennis Complex)

Youngstown State 5, UTEP 2

Singles competition

1. Rosas, Cecilia (YSU) def. Kathleen Percegona (UTEP) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)

2. Masarikova, Eliska (YSU) def. Elena Dibattista (UTEP) 6-4, 6-3

3. Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) def. Marko, Julia (YSU) 6-3, 6-4

4. Stanmore, Jessica (YSU) def. Laura Schmitz (UTEP) 6-1, 6-4

5. Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP) def. Minich, Lili (YSU) 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5)

6. Rigazio, Elisa (YSU) def. Lina Sachica (UTEP) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Rosas, Cecilia/Marko, Julia (YSU) def. Thassane Abrahim/Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) 7-5

2. Minich, Lili/Stanmore, Jessica (YSU) def. Kathleen Percegona/Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP) 6-1

3. Masarikova, Eliska/Rigazio, Elisa (YSU) def. Eve Daniels/Elena Dibattista (UTEP) 6-2

Match Notes:

UTEP 1-3

Youngstown State 1-1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,4,3,2,5,1)