Bieniemy’s career-high 36 keys sixth straight UTEP win

HOUSTON, Texas - In January, Jamal Bieniemy played like one of the best players in Conference USA. To start off February, he played like one the best players in the nation.

Bieniemy set a new career high with 36 points as UTEP knocked off Rice 72-70 to secure their sixth consecutive win.

The junior guard made six of UTEP's final seven field goals to close out the Owls on the road. 25 of Bieniemy's points came in the second half, after the Miners trailed 30-28 at the break.

A three-pointer from Bieniemy tied the game at 49 with just over ten minutes to play, and his three-pointer on the ensuing possession gave the Miners the lead for good.

The win is another confidence boost for the program in their first year under head coach Joe Golding, as the scrappy Miners have now won five true road games. Not to mention their last seven without second-leading scorer Keonte Kennedy.

The Miners turned up the intensity on defense in the final five minutes, and forced eight steals and five blocks as a team on the afternoon.

Since a 64-52 home loss to Louisiana Tech on January 6th, the Miners are 7-1 and Bieniemy has scored in double figures in every game.

UTEP's win also keeps pace with the top of the C-USA West, as the Miners remain two games back or division leader North Texas.

Consequently, UTEP will play at North Texas on Monday at 6pm.