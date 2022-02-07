Dimel appoints Drew Liddle as tight ends/fullbacks coach to UTEP football staff

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel announced Drew Liddle, a former Kansas State football player, as the program’s new tight ends/fullbacks coach on Monday.

“Drew played for us at Kansas State, came up through our system as a graduate assistant, then a quality control coach and was then called on to be the offensive line coach at a four-year school (Abilene Christian),” Dimel said. “So, he really knows our system and really knows our way, and I think he can deliver a good message to our student-athletes.”

Liddle comes to the Sun City after serving as the offensive line coach at Abilene Christian during the 2021 season.

Under Liddle’s guidance, ACU ranked no. 19 nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.27 per game), while ranking no. 35 nationally in rushing offense (164 yards rushing per game, 4.9 yards per carry).

He also coached the field goal unit. Liddle’s assigned recruiting area was South DFW/Central Texas.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Miner family and represent the great city of El Paso,” Liddle said. “I’m very grateful for Coach Dimel and the opportunity to keep moving this historic program forward with great success both on and off the field.”

Prior to ACU, Liddle started his coaching career at his alma mater Kansas State.

Liddle served as offensive quality control and assistant director of recruiting from May 2017 through January 2021.

He assisted with coaching the offensive line and tight ends, while managing offensive self-scouting and production of tendency reports.

Liddle took on the role of lead analyst of all opponent game film, and created opponent scouting reports.

Liddle played in 26 games on the offensive line at Kansas State (2010-14) throughout his four-year career.

During his senior season in 2014, Liddle saw action in all 13 games with a start in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin.

Liddle, and was honored as a Second Team Academic All-Big 12 performer in 2014.

He also played in five games during K-State’s Big 12 Championship season of 2012, recovering a fumbled punt in the championship-clinching game against Texas.

Following his playing career, Liddle was an offensive graduate assistant from January 2015 through May 2017 during Dimel’s time as co-offensive coordinator with the Wildcats.

His duties included overseeing the defensive scout unit, game planning and scouting opponents, and assisted with recruiting operations.

A native of Oak Grove, Mo., Liddle earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State in 2014, while he obtained his MBA in 2017.

Liddle will replace Theron Aych who accepted the offensive coordinator position at Tennessee State under head coach Eddie George.