UTEP men’s basketball to challenge Marshall Sunday at 1 P.M.

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team (14-9, 7-4 C-USA) will lock up with Marshall (8-16, 1-10 C-USA) at a special 1 p.m. tipoff time on Sunday (Feb. 13).

The Miners had their six-game winning streak snapped last time out, 66-58, at C-USA West Division leading North Texas on Feb. 7.

The Thundering Herd have lost three in a row, including falling to FIU at home, 72-71, on Feb. 10. UTEP stands at 9-4 in home (4-1 C-USA), while MU is 1-9 on the road (0-5 C-USA).

It is the only scheduled meeting on the season between the programs.

Jon Teicher (41st year) and Steve Yellen (19th year) will be on the call, which can be followed on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, the UTEP Miners App and C-USA.TV.

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 11-8

UTEP leads the series 11-8, including a 6-2 cushion when playing in El Paso. This is the first meeting between the programs since the 2020 Conference USA tournament when Marshall held off the Miners, 86-78, on March 11, 2020. The two teams first locked up in 1972, but every game since has been with both programs as members of Conference USA.

THIS & THAT

- UTEP (currently 7-4 in C-USA play) matched its best start through 10 (7-3) league games since the league went to an 18-game format. It also happened in 2015.

- UTEP’s six consecutive wins in C-USA action were the longest since also peeling off six straight in 2016 (2/4-20/16). It marked the fifth winning streak of at least six C-USA games since the Miners joined the league in 2005-06.

- UTEP won its last five games in January for the first time since also doing it in 2014.

- The Miners are 13-2 on the season when drilling at least eight 3-point shots. That record includes a school-recording tying 15 makes from distance against Southern Miss in the win on Jan. 8.

- The Miners stand at 11-1 when scoring 70+ points (4-0 getting into the 80’s).

- UTEP sports a mark of 13-4 on the campaign when limiting foes to 72 points or less, including 5-1 when keeping them in the 50’s.

- The Miners are 4-1 in games decided by five points or less.

- UTEP is 14-3 when making at least 40 percent of its shots and 6-0 when the opponent falls shy of that figure. It is also 9-0 when shooting better than foes.

- The Miners are 12-1 when leading with five minutes to play.

- Twelve of UTEP’s 14 wins of the year have been the come-from-behind variety, including the season-best 13 points overcome against UTSA on Jan. 11. There have been rallies of at least seven points six times total this season.

- UTEP is 5-5 on the road, equaling its most such wins since going 5-6 in 2016-17.

- The Miners have secured a win in all four Mainland timezones in the US.

- UTEP’s 14 total wins surpasses the effort from last year’s Covid-affected season when it finished at 12-12. The Miners were 17-15 in 2019-20.

- UTEP has had its top three scorers (Souley Boum-18.6 ppg, Jamal Bieniemy-14.6 and Keonte Kennedy-13.3) on the court in the same game just six times out of 23 total games this season.

GET TO KNOW MARSHALL

Marshall got off to a start of 7-3 on the season, before losing 10 straight games and 13 of 14.

It snapped the 10-game skid by knocking off UAB, but it has fallen in the past three contests. Marshall is led offensively by Taevion Kinsey (19.9 ppg-first C-USA/18th NCAA). Andrew Taylor (13.8 ppg) and Obinna Anochili-Killen (12.8 ppg) are also in double figures in scoring for a team that puts up 74.2 points per game (seventh C-USA/102nd NCAA).

Taylor dishes out 4.4 assists per game (fifth C-USA/85th NCAA) The Thundering Herd block 5.3 shots per game (second C-USA/18th NCAA), with Anochili-Killen swatting 3.3 shots per contest (second C-USA/eighth NCAA). MU is also among the league and national for offensive rebounds per game (11.1-fourth/97th) and defensive rebounds per game (28.6-fourth/91st).

Notable university alumni include Hal Greer (NBA Hall of Fame Member) and Jim Thornton (Wheel of Fortune Announcer).

GOING BACK IN TIME (AT NORTH TEXAS 70, JAN. 29 2022)

Souley Boum (game-high 20 points) and Jamal Bieniemy (17 points) both hit double figures in scoring and UTEP shot 54.5 percent from the floor, but Conference USA West Division leader North Texas pulled away in the second half in a 66-58 setback at the Super Pit on Feb. 7. The loss halted UTEP’s six-game winning streak, but it didn’t make it easy for the Mean Green to win their ninth consecutive contest. The Miners won the boards (26-21) and were knotted at 31 with 18 minutes remaining in regulation before the home side did enough the rest of the way. Tydus Verhoeven (eight points) and Alfred Hollins (seven points, team-high five boards) buoyed the efforts of Boum and Bieniemy, but UTEP was hindered by 19 giveaways that led to 21 points for North Texas.

TIP-INS FROM THE NORTH TEXAS GAME

- UTEP’s field-goal percentage of 54.5 was its second-best effort of the season.

- The Miners were a perfect 6-6 at the charity stripe.

- Jamal Bieniemy had 15 of the first 21 points for UTEP.

- UTEP jumped out to an early 11-4 lead.

- Alfred Hollins led the team in rebounding (five) for the first time this season.

- Souley Boum paced the Miners in points (20), assists (three) and steals (three).

- The Miners held UNT’s leading scorer (Tylor Perry) to 12 points below his average.

LOCK DOWN ON DEFENSE

UTEP has kept 13 of its past 20 opponents to at least five points below their scoring average entering the contest, including most recently Rice on Feb 5. Those 13 foes have been held to a total of 138 points combined under the expected output, which works out to 10.6 fewer points per game by the opposition across the board. Furthermore, UTEP has only allowed seven teams to get into the 70’s all season long. The overall affect has been a scoring defense of 65.2 to rank third in C-USA and 73rd nationally.

ON THIS DATE IN UTEP HISTORY

Randy Culpepper tied for the second-most points (45) in school history in a 100-76 win against East Carolina (2/13/10).

ALL ABOUT THE FANS

UTEP is averaging 4,671 fans per home game in 2021-22, which trails only the seasonal home average of 5,102 for ODU among C-USA programs.

TALKING STARTING LINE-UP COMBINATIONS

UTEP has used 12 starting line-ups in 23 games, but has found stability of late with the same starting five for 10 straight contests. Overall, 11 different Miners (out of 15 on the roster) have started. Injuries, illnesses and Covid-19 protocols have played a big factor in the mix and match this season. It’s a huge change from a year ago when the Miners utilized two starting line-ups with a total of six different players starting on the season. In 2019-20 there were eight, seven in 2018-19, 17 in 2017-18, eight in 2016-17 and 14 in 2015-16.

ALL ABOUT THOSE POINTS

UTEP poured in a DI season-high 87 points in the rout of Southern Miss, its fourth game with at least 80 points this year. That is the most such efforts in a campaign by a UTEP team since 2018-19 when it also had four. The Miners also eclipsed 70 points in each of the first four contests for the first time in six years. Guards Souley Boum (19.1 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (15.7 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (13.3 ppg) and are all in double figures for scoring average while Jorell Saterfield is at 7.5 ppg. The last time UTEP had a player account for at least 20.0 ppg was in 2008-09 (Stephon Jackson), something Boum is 0.8 ppg shy of currently doing. Tydus Verhoeven (6.0 ppg) and Alfred Hollins (5.0 ppg) are also above 5.0 ppg. As a squad the Miners are accounting for 69.1 ppg.

THAT’S A GOOD MARGIN

UTEP has caused 17+ turnovers 10 times on the year while committing 14 or less on 17 occasions (10 games with 10 or less). Furthermore, the Miners have made the same or fewer amount of turnovers compared to the opposition in 18 of the 23 games this year. The result is a +3.3 turnover margin (second C-USA/31st NCAA). UTEP is making 12.0 turnovers per game (sixth C-USA/92nd NCAA) while forcing 15.3 (third C-USA/49th NCAA).

TURN IT OVER

UTEP is third in Conference USA and 49th in the country by forcing 15.3 turnovers per game, which is aided by coming up with 7.8 steals per game (fourth C-USA/76th NCAA). Keonte Kennedy (2.1 spg), Jamal Bieniemy (1.7 spg-fifth C-USA) and Souley Boum (1.5-seventh C-USA) have all been key to leading the charge.

SCORING STREAK

Souley Boum (75), Keonte Kennedy (36) and Jamal Bieniemy (23) and Alfred Hollins (14) all have scoring streaks of at least 10 games. Bieniemy stands at 10 in a row for double digit games (19.3 ppg), the longest stretch of his career. Boum has hit double figures in 17 of 19 games total this year. Kennedy (currently injured) is at a career long of five.

CALLED FREE THROWS FOR A REASON

UTEP is taking care of business at the charity stripe, connecting on 76.1 percentage at the line (second C-USA/32nd NCAA). Three different Miners have hit at least 80 percent from the charity stripe this year (min. 20 attempts). They are Souley Boum setting the tone at 87.0 percent (sixth C-USA/ NCAA) followed by Jamal Bieniemy (85.4 percent) and Christian Agnew (80.0 percent).

WIN BIG

The Miners have 10 wins by at least eight points. UTEP even managed that feat at Old Dominion despite only having five minutes in OT (W, 78-70 on Jan. 15).

WIN SMALL

UTEP is 4-1 on the year in games decided by five points or less.

NOTHING STOPS SOULEY

Souley Boum has dealt with both a broken finger on his non-shooting hand (missed one game), Covid-19 protocols (missed two games) and illness (missed one game) but he continues to produce. He is pouring in 19.1 ppg (third C-USA/44th NCAA), aided by 20+ point-outings in four of the last six contests and 10 times total on the season. He has 17 double-digit scoring efforts (in 19 appearances). Boum has also come up with 1.6 steals per game (seventh C-USA) and dishes out 2.9 assists per game.

JB’S WORLD

Jamal Bieniemy has played big across the board this season. He is currently riding a 10-game double-digit scoring streak (longest of his career), including a career-high 36-point effort at Rice that was the most points by a Miner in 12 years. It eclipsed a seven-contest effort out of the gates (then prior long) before he went down with an injury at No. 8 Kansas that caused him to miss the ensuing two tilts. He also leads the team in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4-15th C-USA), assists per game (3.7-10th C-USA) and 3-pointers made (53-eighth C-USA) while rating second in steals per contest (1.7-fifth).

PILING UP THOSE MINUTES

Souley Boum (36.2 mpg-second C-USA) and Jamal Bieniemy (33.3 mpg-eighth C-USA) both find themselves in the top 10 in Conference USA for playing time.

KEONTE DOES IT ALL

Keonte Kennedy was having a career year before sustaining an injury against Bradley that has forced him to miss all 11 league games. He leads the team in rebounding (5.9 rebounds per game) and steals (2.1 steals per game- while rating third on the squad in scoring (13.3 points per game). He has started all but one game he has appeared in (11 of 12), and is playing 34.0 mpg (second on team).

SATERFIELD FROM DOWNTOWN

Jorell Saterfield has proved to be a threat in his first year as a transfer from Ranger College. That is especially true from 3-point range. He is leading the team in 3-point percentage (min. 30 3FGA), nailing 47.7 percent (41-86. That figure has been helped by him going 32-63 the past 15 contests totals. Currently, he is on pace to break UTEP’s single-season record for 3-point percentage (min. 1.0 3/game) that is held by Roy Smallwood (1999-00, 28-61, 45.9 percent, in 28 GP). Overall, he is putting up 7.5 points per game (fourth on team,

TYDUS DOING THE DIRTY WORK

Post Tydus Verhoeven is doing a little bit of everything down low for the Miners. He leads the team in blocked shots (1.2 blocks per game-eighth C-USA) and offensive rebounds (32). He is also second on the team in rebounding (4.9 rpg). His scoring output has also gone up lately with at least eight points in four straight games (12/14/12/8), bringing his seasonal average to 6.1 ppg.

TALKING 30+ POINT GAMES

Jamal Bieniemy (36- at Rice, Feb. 2) and Souley Boum (32-FIU, Jan. 29), both have a 30-point game to their credit this season. It marked Bieniemy’s first of his career while it was Boum’s second such scoring burst.

TALKING 20+ POINT GAMES

Souley Boum has 10 20+ point games this season and 36 in his career between San Francisco (seven-2017-18) and UTEP (29). Jamal Bieniemy has surpassed 20 points five times in 2021-22, more than doubling his total (two) from last year.

MILESTONE TRACKER

Souley Boum (started at San Francisco) joined the 1,000 point club at UTEP, the first member in five years and 35th overall. He is now up to 1,2,24 points (17th all time at UTEP). For his career he boasts a total of 1,618 points while appearing in 111 games (75 at UTEP). He has also made 200 3-pointers, with 153 at UTEP (fifth all time at school). Christian Agnew (started at North Alabama) has gone past 900 points for his collegiate career (909). Jamal Bieniemy (started at Oklahoma) has moved past 850 career points (8857) for his college career, including 528 at UTEP. He’s also eclipsed 370 assists (375) for his college career, including 169 helpers at UTEP. He has appeared in more than 100 collegiate games (109), including 44 (all starts) at UTEP. Alfred Hollins (started at Oregon State) has moved beyond 600 career points (608) and surpassed 100 career games played (118). Tydus Verhoeven (started at Duquesne) has more than 370 rebounds (378) for his collegiate career, with the majority at UTEP (272). He has also topped 100 career blocks (131), with 60 at UTEP. Verhoeven is past 100 games played (106), with 80 at UTEP.

CAN’T CATCH A BREAK

Due to injury or illness, the Miners have lost 32 man games this year (Keonte Kennedy-11, Christian Agnew-six, Souley Boum-four, Cam Clardy-three, Tydus Verhoeven-three, Jamal Bieniemy-two, Alfred Hollins-one, Bonke Maring-one and Ze’Rik Onyema-one). No individual has started in every single contest, and UTEP has used 12 different line-up combinations. At least one starter has missed a game in 15 straight games and 18 contests total this season. Additionally, no one on the roster has appeared in every contest.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP

- This is the 101st season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road. Overall, UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015).

- UTEP is 14-9 in 2021-22, which surpasses its win total from last year’s Covid-affected season (12-12 finish). There are 17 home games (9-4 thus far) and 13 road contests (5-5 thus far) prior to the C-USA Championships (March 8-12, 2022).

- The Miners returned four starters (Jamal Bieniemy, Souley Boum, Keonte Kennedy and Tydus Verhoeven) and eight lettermen overall. Other returning lettermen are Christian Agnew, Cam Clardy, Gilles Dekoninck and Ze’Rik Onyema. Emmanuel White, who redshirted, also came back.

- UTEP has six newcomers: Kezza Giffa, Alfred Hollins, Kevin Kalu, Bonke Maring, Jorell Saterfield and Jamari Sibley.

- The Miners brought back four of their five leading scorers from 2020-21 in the form of Souley Boum (18.8 ppg), Keonte Kennedy (8.6 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (8.6 ppg) and Christian Agnew (6.1 ppg).

COMING SOON TO EL PASO

JUCO standout Jon Dos Anjos (nationally-ranked Florida SouthWestern State) has signed a national letter of intent to enroll at UTEP and play for the men’s basketball team beginning in 2022-23. Dos Anjos will have two years of eligibility for the Miners. He was a first-team all-league performer for the Bucs in 2020-21, helping them go 18-5 and advance to the semifinals of the FCSAA State Tournament. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing in all 23 games, including 20 starts.