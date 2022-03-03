UTEP’s Sophie Delfosse Named C-USA Golfer of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Sophie Delfosse was named the Conference USA Women’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday by the league office.

A native of Valenciennes, France, Delfosse started her spring campaign by leading the Miners throughout the GCU Invitational, shooting a 7-over par 223 (73, 74, 76) to finish in a tie for 26th out of the field of 104 participants.

The top-30 finish is her third of the season.

Delfosse made her mark on par 3 holes, shooting even-par to rank in a tie for third in that statistic for the tournament.

In addition, with 38 pars, she finished in a tie for ninth in that category.

The tournament marked the fourth time this season and the fifth time in her career that Delfosse has wrapped up an event as the top UTEP finisher.

UTEP most recently had a women’s golfer earn C-USA Golfer of the Week on March 4, 2021 when Audrey Haddad took home the honors after her performance in the GCU Invitational.

This is the first C-USA Golfer of the Week honor for Delfosse in her career.

The Miners return to action on March 7-8 at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas hosted by SMU.