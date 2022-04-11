UTEP men’s golf in fourth after two rounds at Bayou City Classic

MONTGOMERY, Texas – The UTEP men’s golf team shot up six spots to fourth after firing a 287 in the second round at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic hosted by Rice, Houston and Sam Houston State at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club (par 72 – 6,756 yards) on Monday afternoon.

The Miners tee off the third round at 8:45 am CT/7:45 MT.

The Miners (310-287—597) shot 1-under par in the second round after a shaky start on the first 18 holes.

UTEP received solid second-round performances from Greg Yellin (76-73—149), Marcus Khaw (79-71—150) and Danny Daniels (79-74—153).

But it was Greg Holmes’s (69) effort in the second round that helped catapult the Miners to fourth from 10th place.

“I’m really proud of the effort this afternoon. With a man down having to count all four scores, everyone stepped up,” UTEP Head Coach Aaron Puetz said. “We have been waiting all spring for a round like the one we had this afternoon. I like the way we’re treading heading into conference and want to carry this momentum into tomorrow and in two weeks.”

Yellin shot 5-over par, ranking tied 20th. Khaw (+6) shot up to tied for 30th after starting the second round tied for 47th.

Daniels (t47, +9), and Holmes (t73, +15) round out the order heading into tomorrow’s third and final 18 holes.

Jacob Presutti shot a 76 in the first round before an injury prevented him from competing in the second round.

Presutti will be a tee-time decision Tuesday morning.

Sam Houston State (299-288) and Florida Atlantic (303-284) are tied for first after shooting 11-over par, 587.

Abilene Christian (298-290) is one behind the leaders at 12-over par, 588.

FAU’s Alex Maguire (69-70) tops the leaderboard after firing 5-under par, 139. NM State’s Garrison Smith (72-70) and UT Arlington’s Paul Gonzalez (67-75) are tied for second at 2-under par, 142.

The Miners led the way at 12-over on par 4 holes and recorded a pair of eagles in the second round. Khaw eagled at 16 (par 5, 519 yards), and Holmes at 15 (par 4, 400 yards).

Holmes added three birdies in the second round at 2 (par 5, 514), 5 (par 4, 379) and 16.

Khaw recorded a pair of birdies at 9 (par 5, 510) and 14 (par 3, 169). Daniels shot even on par 4 holes, ranking tied fifth.