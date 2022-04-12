UTEP women’s basketball lands North Texas transfer Jazion Jackson

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP women’s basketball has added former North Texas guard Jazion Jackson as a transfer, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Tuesday.

Jackson will have two years of eligibility left with the Miners.

Jackson is a dynamic point guard who has spent three seasons as a starter at North Texas, highlighted by leading the team in assists over the past campaign on the way to helping secure a spot for the Mean Green in the WNIT.

A profile on Jackson and a quote from Baker follows below.

Jazion Jackson

North Texas

Dallas, Texas (Skyline HS)

5-9, Guard

Junior

Three-year letter winner at North Texas … played in 81 games for the Mean Green over the past three years, making 72 starts … led the team with 87 assists and was third with 9.2 points per game during the 2021-22 campaign … her 3.8 rebounds per game and 33 steals also each ranked third on the roster … reached double-digits 14 times last season … had the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team with 87 dimes to 68 turnovers … led the team with 30 steals in 2020-21 … has scored 10 or more points in 27 games over the course of her collegiate career … posted 11 games of four or more assists last season … dropped 17 points with five rebounds and four assists vs. Howard (11/11/21) … filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win over Marshall (1/13/22) … netted a career-high 20 points against Rice (3/4/21) … hauled down a career-high eight rebounds three times including vs. Alcorn State (11/11/19), at Louisiana (12/4/20) and at Missouri State (11/14/21) … dished out a career-high eight assists on three occasions including vs. Alcorn State (11/11/19), at Marshall (2/29/20) and against UTSA (1/9/21) … swiped a career-high five steals at Middle Tennessee (3/5/20).

“Jazion is a player that we know very well. We recruited her out of high school and coached against her for three years. We know her game and we know she fits what we do. She has the ability to play on the ball or off, and she can score at all three levels. She can shoot the three, score on mid-range jump shots and she is a solid driver to the rim. Defensively, she will be great because she values getting stops. She will do well in our press and half-court defense. She is a terrific all-around basketball player and she is going to be an awesome addition to our program for the next two years.” - Coach Baker