Community college post player Derick Hamilton inks with UTEP men’s basketball

EL PASO, Texas - Derick Hamilton (Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City, La.) has inked to attend UTEP and play for the men’s basketball team starting with the 2022-23 season, head coach Joe Golding announced Wednesday.

Hamilton will have three years of eligibility for the Miners.

A brief profile on Hamilton and a quote from Golding follow below.

Derick Hamilton

6-10, Forward

Bossier Parish Community College

Baton Rouge, La.

Played in 30 games, including 23 starts, as a freshman for Bossier Parish Community College in 2021-22… averaged 11.0 points on 69.9 percent shooting (153-219) … shot below 50 percent in just two games on the campaign … also blocked 26 shots on the year, with two rejections in eight different contests …reached double figures in scoring in 18 games in 2021-22, including a career-high 20 points on 10-11 shooting from the floor in a victory at Baton Rouge Community College (11/21/21) … also had 12 rebounds in the game to notch a double-double …posted a double-double with 14 points and a career-best 14 boards at Lamar State College-Port Arthur (1/8/22) … tallied 12 points while pulling down 10 rebounds against Northwestern State University JV (1/17/22) … recorded his final double-double (16 points, 10 boards) of the season at Tyler Junior College (2/26/22) … went 9-10 for 18 points in a win at Coastal Bend College (1/3/22) … appeared in 15 contests for BPCC in 2020-21 … previously was an All-District performer at Broadmoor HS in Baton Rouge, La.

“We are excited about Derick being a part of our program. He comes from an unbelievable family and has improved as a player every year. His unique combination of size and skill, that combined with an extremely high ceiling, will provide a low post presence for years to come at UTEP.”

UTEP head coach Joe Golding