UTEP tennis falls to no. 51 Charlotte, 4-0, at C-USA Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee – The UTEP tennis team concluded its 2021-22 campaign with a 4-0 setback at the hands of No. 51 Charlotte in the first round of the Conference USA Championships hosted by Middle Tennessee Thursday.

The 49ers (17-6) advance to the semifinals while the Miners wrap up the season at 8-11.

“Charlotte was an extremely tough opponent today,” UTEP head coach Ivan Fernandez said. ”They played at a very high level on every court and every point. We didn’t have many chances today, but we played with heart. I am very proud of how this team fought this semester, and I want to thank Kell and Lina for their time here with us. They will always be part of our UTEP tennis family.”

Action commenced in doubles play where the 49ers took the early lead. Eve Daniles and Carlotta Mencaglia were tripped up by Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney , 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.

Thassane Abrahim and Veronika Lebisova were clipped by No. 29 Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio, 6-2, at the top spot. Kathleen Percegona and Elena Dibattista were trailing Rocio Safont and Lucie Petruzelova by a score of 5-2 at No. 3 doubles when it went unfinished.

UTEP’s bid at a rally didn’t play out in singles action. Percegona fell to Maquet, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.

Mencaglia was dispatched by Safont, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 2 singles while Lina Sachica was knocked off by Quiterio, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.

Dibattista was all square at 6-6 with Emma Wilkins at No. 4 singles when the match was stopped. Lebisova was down 6-2, 3-2, against Petruzelova at No. 5 singles while Abrahim was facing a 6-1, 1-0, deficit vs. Sawhney at No. 6 singles when both matches were called.

Tennis Match Results

14-seed UTEP vs 3-seed Charlotte

4/20/2022 at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

(Adams Tennis Complex)

#51 3-seed Charlotte 4, 14-seed UTEP 0

Singles competition

1. Ruxi Schech (CLT) def. Kathleen Percegona (UTEP) 6-0, 6-1

2. Rocio Safont (CLT) def. Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP) 6-0, 6-3

3. Lucia Quiterio (CLT) def. Lina Sachica (UTEP) 6-3, 6-1

4. Emma Wilkins (CLT) vs. Elena Dibattista (UTEP) 6-6, unfinished

5. Lucie Petruzelova (CLT) vs. Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) 6-2, 3-2, unfinished

6. Kaavya Sawhney (CLT) vs. Thassane Abrahim (UTEP) 6-1, 2-0, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #29 Margaux Maquet/Lucia Quiterio (CLT) def. Veronika Lebisova/Thassane Abrahim (UTEP) 6-2

2. Ruxi Schech/Kaavya Sawhney (CLT) def. Eve Daniels/Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP) 6-0

3. Rocio Safont/Lucie Petruzelova (CLT) vs. Kathleen Percegona/Elena Dibattista (UTEP) 5-2, unfinished

Match Notes:

14-seed UTEP 8-11

3-seed Charlotte 17-6; National ranking #51

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,3,2)

Official: Ted Mason T-3:00 A-150