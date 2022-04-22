Boise State vs. UTEP football game moves to Friday, Sept. 23

EL PASO, Texas - At the request of Conference USA, the UTEP versus Boise State game has been moved to Friday, Sept. 23.

Additional information will be provided at a later date.

The Broncos are one of six home games for the Miners as the 2022 season kicks off in the Sun Bowl on Aug. 27 against C-USA foe North Texas.

UTEP last hosted Boise State on Sept. 18, 2004.

The Miners last hosted a Friday night game on Sept. 15, 2017 against Arizona.